Why was Nisho Begum against the daughter’s marriage?

Veteran Lollywood film star, Nisho Begum revealed the real reason for being against the marriage of daughter Sahiba to fellow actor Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo.

Veteran actors of Pakistan and celebrity parents, Nisho Begum, Fouzia Mushtaq, Afshan Qureshi and Kazim Pasha were the latest guests of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s morning show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

During the outing, the ‘Baaji’ actor recalled when she was portrayed in a negative light by the media for resisting the marriage of her daughter. The veteran revealed that she was scared of their relationship hitting the rocks soon, given the lack of commitment of Sahiba, therefore, she almost ‘faked’ the objection.

She shared that Sahiba was equally excited to join the showbiz industry and was after her mother to refer her. “She had not eaten anything for two days and even blamed me for not letting her do films saying ‘You don’t want me to become a heroine or else your age will be disclosed’,” Nisho stated.

Nisho further remembered how Sahiba wanted to quit the films midway after shooting a part of them and she did not want her daughter to display a similar immaturity towards her relationship, hence, denied it.

“I believe that my objection to their marriage has further strengthened it,” Nisho concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the only daughter of Nisho and film star Sahiba tied the knot with fellow celebrity Afzal Khan, in 1997. The couple is the proud parents of two sons. Their firstborn, Ahsal Afzal Khan is an aspiring actor.

