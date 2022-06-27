Why Zarnish Khan got married at age of 17? Actor reveals the reason

Showbiz actor Zarnish Khan tied the knot at the young age of 17; she spoke about the real reason for doing so.
During a recent chat show outing at a private channel, Khan spoke about everything from personal life to upcoming projects and a tragedy around her award win. Speaking of her tomboy image, she said, “It’s not like an image that I portray, but I’ve always been like a tomboy.”
View this post on Instagram
“However, a lot has changed now to maintain the celebrity appearance, including the [perfectly shaped] nails, and heavy jewels etc,” she detailed.
Responding to a fan’s question about getting married at such a young age, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor revealed that it’s a family tradition. “Even if I would have married today, it has to be to the same person for sure. But early marriages are a family thing, and safe to say it is one of the best decisions of my life,” she gushed.
Recalling a tragic incident, Khan disclosed, “The day my award was announced my mother passed away the very same day.”
View this post on Instagram
“At the time I knew about my nomination my mother was hospitalized and I couldn’t just really focus on that. I actually realised after a year that yes I won an award. It occurred to me much later in life,” she narrated.
Zarnish made her debut in 2013 and has been a popular name in the entertainment industry ever since. Apart from a successful TV career, the actor enjoys immense popularity on social media accounts as well with millions of followers.
View this post on Instagram
Be it her musical reels, stunning looks from photoshoots, or even the project’s BTS, and travel diaries, netizens are in love with her social media presence.
View this post on Instagram