West Indies pick Shane Dowrich in squad for ODI series against England

By Raza Haidery
TOP NEWS

West Indies have named wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in their 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against England next month as they return to international cricket after missing the World Cup for the first time.

Shane Dowrich, 32, has earned a surprise recall three years after he played his last test and four years since he featured in his only one-day international. He has played in 35 tests.

 

Shai Hope will captain the side with Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice-captain, while fellow all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford and seamer Matthew Forde will get the chance to win their first caps.

“Everyone is fully aware of what is required as we prepare to face England on home soil,” coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

The series begins in Antigua with matches on Dec. 3 and 6 before moving to Barbados for the third and final ODI on Dec. 9.

Squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

