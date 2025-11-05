Wicked sequel to move forward without 'Defying Gravity', director reveals

Director Jon M.Chu has announced that the beloved song “Defying Gravity”, widely recognised as the most famous track from the stage musical Wicked, will not be included in the film’s sequel, Wicked: For Good.

The first part of the adaptation, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, received critical acclaim and several Oscar nominations upon its release last November.

The upcoming sequel will continue the prequel story, featuring appearances from beloved characters such as Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tinman and Cowardly Lion, portrayed by Colman Domingo.

While the film will feature other iconic songs, including “For Good” and “No Good Deed”, as well as new originals like “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble”, Chu emphasised the decision to move forward without “Defying Gravity”.

In an interview with Collider, he explained, “What I found out is we don’t need it. We don’t need to go back… People are on it with us”.

Wicked: For Good will explore the aftermath of Elphaba’s public denunciation of the Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum and will continue to focus on the evolving relationship between Elphaba and Glinda.