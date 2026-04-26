Wicked Star Slams Southern Airways for Denying Boarding Due to Disability

Marissa Bode, the talented actress known for her role as Nessarose in the hit musical “Wicked”, is speaking out after being denied boarding on a Southern Airways flight due to her wheelchair.

The incident, which occurred on April 23, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about airline accessibility.

Bode took to TikTok to share her experience, saying “I was denied boarding a flight because I’m disabled. I wish that were clickbait.

I wish that were false, but that is what happened.” She explained that she was asked if she could stand by gate staff, and when she replied “no”, she was told she couldn’t board the plane due to the stairs.

The airline’s policy states that passengers must be able to climb up and down steps to board the plane, citing exemptions under the Air Carrier Access Act for smaller aircraft.

However, Bode’s manager had previously confirmed with the airline that she would be accommodated.

Bode is calling out the airline for “blatant segregation” and demanding better accessibility measures. “Disabled people are not an afterthought… Why, knowing that disabled people exist, do you choose not to update your planes?” she asked.

The incident has sparked a wave of support for Bode, with fans praising her advocacy for disability rights.