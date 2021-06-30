Wifaq ul Madaris head Dr Abdul Razzaq Iskandar dies in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Head of the Wifaq ul Madaris Pakistan- an umbrella organization of seminaries representing Deoband sect- Maulana Dr. Abdul Razzaq Iskandar on Wednesday died after a prolonged illness in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Maulana Dr. Abdul Razzaq Iskandar was receiving medical treatment from a hospital and remained on a ventilator during the last one and half weeks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He has served as the head of the Wifaq ul Madaris Pakistan for the last 10 years. The funeral prayers of the top cleric would be offered at Binori Town Mosque today after Isha prayers.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoled over the demise of the Wifaq Ul Madaris head and termed it a great loss for the religious segments. “He remained in touch with international organizations globally,” he said adding that he had lost a friend and a guardian after his death.

In January 2017, President Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan, Molana Saleemullah Khan passed away after a brief illness at the age of 96 in Karachi.

Read More: JAMIA BINORIA’S MUFTI NAEEM PASSES AWAY

He was counted among the most influential and famed Ulema of Pakistan. He was a student of iconic Islamic scholar of the subcontinent Sayyid Husain Ahmad Madani and teacher of former judge of Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

Molana Saleemullah Khan rendered numerous services to the country.