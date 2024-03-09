Wife, four others arrested in Canadian national murder case

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday detained the wife and five others in connection with the murder of a Canadian national of Pakistani origin in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the police spokesperson, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, identified as Ali Raza, was killed in the Nawan Kot area of Lahore.

The police after registering the case, arrested a total of five accused, including the wife, of the victim on the charge of murder and started the investigation into the case, meanwhile, the body was transferred to the hospital for post-mortem.

The case of murder was registered in Nawan Kot police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The plaintiff alleged that his daughter-in-law wanted to marry someone else, and ‘hatched’ the plan to call his son from Canada and kill him.

The police said that five people, including his wife and mother-in-law, are in custody on the charge of murder.

However, the investigation in underway to nab the culprit.

It is worth mention here that the victim was murdered on March 03 in Lahore.