Wife gets husband beaten to death for giving gifts to sister

A wedding turned into a crime scene after a man was allegedly killed over a dispute with his in-laws over gifts to his sister.

The victim wanted to gift a gold ring and an LED TV to his sister as a gift at her wedding when he got into a conflict with his wife, an Indian media outlet reported.

The victim’s wife and her family beat him to death as she became furious over her husband giving his sister expensive gifts on her wedding day scheduled for April 26, according to local police.

The incident took place in a village near the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh state of India.

According to police, the slain husband, identified as Chandra Prakash Mishra, got into a heated verbal exchange with his wife Chabi over his plan to give his sister gifts.

The enraged wife then called her brothers to “teach Chandra Prakash a lesson”, they said, adding that the wife’s brothers beat Mishra with sticks for around an hour.

The victim’s family rushed him to a hospital, however, Mishra died of his injuries during the treatment.

Meanwhile, police arrested five people including Chabi and her brothers, and filed a case against the in-laws over the alleged killing.

“We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on,” police said.

In another family dispute in February, a woman in Bengaluru stabbed her husband in his sleep for refusing to give a wedding anniversary gift.

Reports said that the couple engaged in a verbal spat over the issue of an anniversary gift. Later, the woman grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her husband while he was asleep.