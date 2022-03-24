WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange gets married in prison

London: Founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has gotten married to his fiance Stella Moris in the high-security London prison on Wednesday.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is currently fighting to shift him to the USA to face trial for his publication of secret files relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The UK supreme court had turned down the 50-year-old’s appeal against the motion, bringing the case near to the conclusion.

Assange got engaged to Stella Moris, a former member of his legal team, in November and was permitted to marry at Belmarsh prison in southeast London on Wednesday.

Stella Moris, breaking into tears, said after the ceremony that “I’m very happy, I’m very sad. I love Julian with all my heart… he is wonderful, he should be free.”

She added that their wedding is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls, in spite of the political persecution and in spite of the arbitrary detention.

Julian Assange has been a popular figure for media freedom campaigners, who accuse the USA of trying to muzzle reporting of legitimate security concerns.

