Wikipedia blocked in Pakistan over blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked Wikipedia services in the country after the platform failed to remove blasphemous content.

In a statement, the PTA said that Wikipedia was approached for the removal of the blasphemous content by issuing a notice under applicable law and court order(s).

“The platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority,” the statement read.

Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law & court order(s). An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority. pic.twitter.com/6dWRcbxHGB — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) February 1, 2023

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) degraded Wikipedia services in the country for 48 hours for ‘not blocking/removing sacrilegious content.

“Given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported contents,” the telecom regulator added.

Read More: PTA APPROACHES YOUTUBE TO REMOVE ‘VULGAR, INDECENT’ CONTENT

The authority warned that in case of non-compliance by Wikipedia, the platform will be blocked in Pakistan and its restoration would be “reconsidered subjecting to blocking/removal of the reported unlawful content”.

Comments