Wildlife officials recover 43 partridges from huntsmen in Sujawal

SUJAWAL: Sindh Wildlife Department in a raid in Sujawal district recovered illegally captured rare partridges, citing the department sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Wildlife department officials 43 birds were recovered in a raid in Chohar Jamali area of the district.

The rare birds will be released in their natural habitat in forest, according to the wildlife officials.

The Partridge is one of the rare species of ground-dwelling non-migratory bird. It is also found in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Due to the rapid climate change in Pakistan, the species of this rare bird is endangered to extinction.

Disruption in the natural food cycle has affected the unique black partridge negatively.

The black partridge is famous for its high-pitched chirping sound. It was found in agriculture fields and forests quite until recently. However, its numbers have dropped persistently, and now few sightings are reported occasionally in some areas.

The IUCN has specifically evaluated black partridge as vulnerable on its red list of threatened species. The grey partridge is also not safe in the environment because of overhunting, habitat loss and disturbance in its natural diet cycle.

Sindh wildlife department officials say the partridge is safe only in some protected areas mainly Nara Valley, Achhro Thar and parts of barrage areas, where local chieftains have declared ban on poaching and hunting.