“Will decide on resignations as per NA rules”, says Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said that he will take decision on resignations as per the constitution and assembly rules, ARY News reported.

The Speaker NA stated this after his meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former speaker Asad Qaiser today.

The PTI delegation met Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his chamber to discuss verification of resignations of the party’s lawmakers

“A resignation letter must be handwritten by the member, as per the constitutional requirement,” Ashraf said.

“It is written in the constitution that the speaker will summon a member and seek his verification,” Pervaiz Ashraf said. “I had invited the PTI members for personal verification of their resignations,” he said.

Speaker said that some members who had tendered resignations went to court and told that they had resigned under duress.

“I have talked with the PTI delegation in an amicable atmosphere, told them there are some rules and regulations. It is the responsibility of my office to see if the member was under any pressure,” Pervaiz Ashraf said. “As speaker I am same for everyone,” he added.

“I am writing a letter to all members on resignations to come and present their stance,” he said. “PTI delegation said they will talk to the party to present our stance,” Ashraf said. ” They told me to act as Speaker required”. How the issues will be solved if you will not attend the house and not talk,” he said.

“The country needs reconciliation and amity, it needs improvement in existing situation, obstinacy of someone should not be above the national interest,” Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said.

“I didn’t pick and choose in approval of 11 resignations. Accepted those resignations that were handwritten or announced in the house or at media,” Ashraf described.

“I told them, if you want, I am writing letter again to all members. I would not approve collective resignations,” he added.

“Why they failed to come when I had written letter to all members,” he questioned.

Speaker said that Qasim Suri’s approval of resignations was unconstitutional and illegal. “He didn’t summon every member in person. My suspicion changing into certainty whey they demand collective approval of resignations instead of individual acceptance,” he said.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that several PTI members have submitted leave applications.

Comments