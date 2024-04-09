Will Karachi receive rain during Eidul Fitr?

Met Office has forecast rainfall across the country from 10-15 April under the influence of a westerly wave, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by rain in Karachi on the 13th and 14th (after Eidul Fitr).

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from 10th April followed by another strong westerly wave on 12th April that may grip most parts of the country and persist till 15th April.

Rain with windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 10th to 15th April with occasional gaps. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April in the province.

Rainfall (snowfall over high mountains) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with occasional gaps from 10th to 15th April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Rainfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab on 10th and then 12th to 15th April, with occasional gaps. Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.