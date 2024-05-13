Will look into negotiations with Nawaz Sharif: Gohar

RAWALPINDI: Following PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s offer of a ‘grand dialogue’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday asserted that his party will look into holding negotiations with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

He was speaking to media following meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. When asked about possibility of holding negotiations with Nawaz Sharif, Gohar said that PTI will look into this matter.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was ready for grand dialogue with PTI founder Imran Khan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Rana Sanaullah emphasised the need for a grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that unconditional talks are the only way forward and the only option for resolving issues.

He said that PTI is a reality that cannot be denied, whereas “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are also a reality”, Sanaullah added.

Rana Sanaullah stressed that if dialogue is political, then political parties should be included, and that institutions can also be part of the grand dialogue in the next phase. He emphasized that the inclusion of institutions in the grand dialogue is crucial for progress.

A day earlier, PTI rejected the offer of ‘grand dialogue’, tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, saying that talks can only be held with ‘real powers’.

PIT spokesperson Rauf Hassan asserted that the PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif are ‘dummies’, PTI will only holds dialogue with the ones with the ‘real powers’.

Rauf Hassan remarked that engaging in dialogue with Rana Sanaullah or Shehbaz Sharif is futile since they lack the ability to offer anything substantial.

He maintained that the ‘messages’ are constantly being communicated through Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif, who are merely spokespersons of the people having ‘real powers’.

“They [real powers] are politically ‘covering’ the dialogue, PTI wants to hold dialogue directly as they have no alternative,” Rauf Hassan said.