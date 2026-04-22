Will Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman return to PSL 11?

Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana is unlikely to return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, while his fellow pacer Mustafizur Rahman is expected to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The right-arm pacer, who was representing Peshawar Zalmi, had been cleared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to feature in the league until April 13. He later returned home alongside other Bangladesh players after being called up for national duty during the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand.

According to the latest reports, the right-arm pacer has not applied for an extension to rejoin PSL 11, effectively casting serious doubt over any comeback this season.

He was part of Bangladesh’s ODI squad against New Zealand but was not selected for the first two T20Is, with selectors reportedly prioritising workload management ahead of a busy Test calendar.

Rana is expected to be rested with an eye on the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. The series will begin on May 8 in Dhaka before moving to Sylhet for the second Test.

During his brief PSL stint, Rana made a strong impression, picking up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.42 for Zalmi.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman is set to rejoin the Qalandars camp. He was initially granted clearance until April 12 and later received a second NOC from April 24 onwards, following international commitments.