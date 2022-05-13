Will not allow terrorists to hurt Karachi’s peace, vows CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday vowed to eliminate every terrorist in the province, especially in Karachi and said that they have witnessed the worst days in the city and will not allow anyone to commit terror acts in the city again, ARY NEWS reported.

While lamenting the attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University, he asked how a person could attack a teacher. “In our tradition, we respect teachers the most after our parents,” the chief minister said.

“I am warning you on behalf of the Sindh government, we have witnessed worst days and will not allow terrorists to rise again,” Murad Ali Shah said while addressing a ceremony in Karachi and added that terrorists would be eliminated completely and they would find no space to hide.

He lamented that these terrorists were neither Pakistani nor Muslims and they should only be labelled as killers and enemies of humanity.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least one person was killed and nine persons sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in Karachi’s Saddar Town on Thursday night.

According to the initial reports, a powerful explosion hit one of the busiest business centres in Karachi’s Saddar Town on Thursday night at Dr Daud Pota road. At least six to seven persons sustained wounded in the blast while several vehicles were completely destroyed in the incident.

It was learnt that a government vehicle was passing through the road at the time of the explosion. The government workers travelling in the vehicle got injured and have been shifted to the hospital and their condition is out of danger.

A police officer told the media that a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was partially damaged in the incident and two officials got wounded but their condition is out of danger.

Investigation sources said that it was a bomb explosion carried out by a remote-controlled device. Sources added that the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle which was parked on the busy road.

Comments