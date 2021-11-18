Will not forgive MNA Jam Abdul Karim, says Nazim Jokhio’s wife

KARACHI: The wife of Nazim Jokhio, who was found dead at the farmhouse of a PPP MPA, has distanced herself from her brother-in-law’s remarks regarding the innocence of the PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, ARY NEWS reported.

While expressing her reservations over the remarks of Afzal Jokhio, the brother of Nazim Jokhio, she said that she would never forgive MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

“It may be possible that he might be under duress while making such a statement,” she said while refusing to budge before any pressures in pursuing the murder case of her husband.

Previously, it has been reported that Afzal Jokhio in his statement before a judge under section 164 declared Jam Abdul Karim as innocent while blaming PPP MPA Jam Awais and others for the murder of his brother.

Earlier in the day, a local court sent all accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case to jail on judicial custody.

The court ordered the investigation officer to complete the case investigation and submit the challan in the next hearing of the case.

The court will decide about applying the anti-terrorism law in the case or not after a final report, the judge said.

The police produced Jam Awais MPA and other accused in the court today. Inspector Siraj Lashari, the new investigation officer of the case pleaded to the court for 14 days’ extension in physical remand of the accused.

“Previous investigation officer Mujtaba Bajwa has handed over the charge of the investigation to me yesterday,” the new IO said in his plea to the court.

“The postmortem report of Nazim Jokhio has not yet been received. The forensic report of the digital video recorder (DVR) from Punjab Lab also not arrived,” the new IO said in his case investigation report.

Sindh police had changed the investigation officer of the high-profile murder case yesterday on the request of Afzal Jokhio. The Police notified Inspector Siraj Lashari to investigate the case under the supervision of Sukkur Range DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani.

AIG Finance Tanveer Alam Odho will supervise the overall investigation, the notification read.

