Will not hold elections due to Imran Khan’s blackmail: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that they would neither leave the government nor conduct a fresh election due to Imran khan’s blackmail or pressure, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader inquired where were these Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who seem to have revolutionary solutions for our economic crisis when their party was in power?

Imran Khan is afraid that if the PML-N government stays for some time, it would clean up all the rubbish they have left us with and it would then be an end to his political career, Maryam added.

She added that Imran Khan started his career from a container on D-chowk and his politics will be buried in the same place. She added that the leader who claimed to be brave is hiding in Peshwar to avoid detention.

Pakistan is on an economic ventilator due to Imran Khan’s abysmal performance and he complaints why I take his name, Maryam said. I cant take Einstien’s name or Rangeela’s name instead of Imran’s, because he is the one responsible for the destruction caused in our country. Their government priority was revenge rather than performance, she added.

She questioned how Imran speaks about freedom and independence after pushing the dollar over Rs200 with his performance in four years. There is no independence without economic independence, she said.

She said that the PTI leaders are rightfully scared of Rana Sanaullah because is a patriotic Pakistani who knows how to protect his country. PTI should revisit their plans of chaos because they would be up against Rana on the roads.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz held a press briefing in Lahore and said that Imran Khan wants to play with blood and fire. Revolution begins from home, Imran should bring his children from the UK rather than asking his supporters to bear hardships, she demanded.

Maryam said that despite being a woman she bore the hardships on the frontline, and faced cases. The PML-N leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to turn Pakistan into another Srilanka but we will defeat their plans.

She said that when the PTI Chairman threatens anarchy, he is not addressing her, Shehbaz Shareef, Humza or Nawaz Sharif, he threatens the establishment of the country.

Referring to Imran Khan’s recent interview with CNN, she said that he changed his whole ‘American conspiracy’ narrative. Imran only talked about how the Biden administration did not take him seriously, she added.

Also Read: Maryam says would prefer fresh elections over burdening people

She added that the Punjab Assembly snatched its rightful power and handed it over to Hamza Shehbaz. The court opened at 12 am to stop you from subverting the constitution of Pakistan, she added.

Addressing the establishment, she said that Imran Khan is fitna (evil), who wants to do bloodshed in our country. Do not our country to be held hostage to such a madman.

Comments