Will reduce flour price even if I have to sell clothes: PM Shehbaz Sharif

BISHAM, Shangla: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a unique announcement by saying that he will reduce the flour price even if he has to sell clothes, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing a public gathering of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla district, PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to reduce flour prices in the province.

He directed the KP chief minister to continue free medical treatment and free medicine in all hospitals. The prime minister announced that he knew well how to reduce flour prices in the province. He directed the provincial government to make the reduction at its own expense.

He said that they could not continue begging for a lifetime. PM Sharif said that the Saudi Crown Prince loves the Pakistani nation and he has always supported Pakistan and is still ready to provide assistance.

The prime minister censured the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the certificates of traitors and loyalists are being distributed instead of working on a plan to provide fundamental rights to the citizens.

He questioned PTI to provide statistics on the construction of new hospitals and free medical treatment of the KP citizens. He said that he will not tell any lie to the KP people but work for their welfare and he would seek pardon from KP citizens if he makes any mistake.

PM Sharif vowed that the provinces other than Punjab will also be developed.

He criticised that the PTI government had acquired the highest loans in history but it did not invest anything in development and public welfare projects. The national economy was destroyed for not taking timely decisions to purchase oil and gas.

He announced the construction of a medical college and Poran grid station in Bisham, whereas, he announced Rs2 billion grant for the resolution of water scarcity and other issues.

