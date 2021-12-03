Will restore as many objectionable Karachi buildings as we can: SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) judge has Friday made an observation regarding the illegal constructions in Karachi while hearing a case on portions (housing units by means of bifurcating original plot), noting that in order to save people from being homeless the state will try and regularize structures that can be regularized, ARY News reported.

We are trying our best to accommodate as many such illegal structures, whose regularization is possible, as we can but the buildings that are outrightly illegal, in flagrant violation of the law, can not be spared, said Justice Faisal Kamal Alam.

The SHC judge said we cannot afford to raze every building that has violated or opposed the laws in some manner but that structures, where we cannot find any room for skirting the matter, will have to be flattened.

The SHC case was on the building of portions in Block #5 of North Nazimabad where the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that on the plot comprising 200 square yards the originally approved layout plan was of ground + one structure. However, SBCA petitioned that the two more rooms built over the roof are illegal and thus warrant demolition.

FBR notifies a raise in valuation of Karachi property

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the valuation of property in Karachi by upto 25 percent while maintaining 11 categories of properties in the metropolitan.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, the evaluation price of the properties in Karachi has been raised by upto 25 percent.

“11 categories have been maintained for the city with properties in category one witnessing a rise in valuation on residential and commercial properties by 12.5 percent and 20 percent respectively,” it showed.

