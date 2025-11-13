Will Sabrina Carpenter collaborate with Lady Gaga in upcoming 'Alice in Wonderland'?

American singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is reportedly joining Alice in Wonderland, but fans have a special request for the creators.

The 26-year-old singer’s announcement immediately went viral. Later online community shared a side-by-side comparison of Sabrina and Lady Gaga as the “Queen of Hearts”.

According to the netizen’s views, together they can become “the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo of Alice in Wonderland.”

Ariana and Cynthia shared the screen in “Wicked” and its upcoming instalment “Wicked: For Good”.

One Instagram follower speculated: “This isn’t a want, this is a NEED,” while another admirer wants Chappell Roan “as mad hatter.”

Meanwhile, a movie lover believed that “I just can’t imagine Alice in Wonderland as a musical… Just don’t mess with classics.”

Although the final ensemble is yet to be revealed, the 39-year-old might end up joining upon fans’ request just as she became part of the hit series Wednesday.

Initially, she did not have any relation to the Netflix original, but a clip edited to Bloody Mary of the titular lead (Jenna Ortega) went viral all over the internet.