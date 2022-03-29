Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock after Oscars’ night ‘violence’

‘Best Actor’ Oscar recipient for 2022, Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock and the Academy for his ‘violent’ action at the stage of the prestigious ceremony.

Turning to social media the following night, Will Smith penned an official apology to Chris Rock after he ‘smacked’ the presenter-comedian for making a joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition at the Oscars stage.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith noted in his post on the photo and video sharing application, calling the behavior at the Academy Awards ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” ‘King Richard’ star addressed Rock. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” concluded the actor, terming himself as a ‘work in progress’.

For those unversed, an unpleasant incident occurred at the Oscars stage on Sunday, when Chris Rock, who appeared to hand out the honor for ‘Documentary Feature’, made an unconscious (and distasteful) joke on Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, for being in a sequel of ‘G.I. Jane’ referring to her shaved head.

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” said Chris.

Will Smith, after he noticed the uncomfortable reaction on Jada’s face, barged toward the stage and smacked Chris in his face.

“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said as the audience laughed thinking the action was a staged skit.

After taking his seat back, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Later, Smith received the coveted honor for his performance as Richard Williams in ‘King Richard’ at the ceremony.

