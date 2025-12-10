Will Smith appears in ‘Bel-Air’ finale decades after ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ ended

Will Smith has officially returned to the world that made him a household name!

Nearly three decades after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired its final episode, the 57-year-old returned to the iconic franchise in the finale of Peacock reboot series Bel-Air – which released Monday, December 8.

Bel-Air isthe dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom, with Jabari Banks playing Will in a modern-day retelling of the character’s cross-country move with his family.

Smith – who executive produced the series – appeared alongside Will at the end of the finale as an unnamed character who was referred to solely as “OG.”

He gave advice to Will, who is anxious about returning to Philadelphia for college after finding a new life in California.

For fans, the scene was a full-circle moment and for the creators, it was seven years in the making.

“To see Jabari and Will together just felt like a full circle moment. It was seven years in the making for that moment to happen,” Bel-Air creator Morgan Cooper told Entertainment Weekly.

He went on to share, “It took me back to 2019 when I first met Will Smith, and we were down in Miami developing the show. To be standing there behind [the] monitor, calling action for my hero… it was just such a blessing and I’m so proud of the quality of work that they delivered.”