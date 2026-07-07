Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith rekindle relationship after years of separation.

Recent speculation suggests that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living together discreetly for the past two years, marking yet another significant step in their unconventional love story.

Despite remaining legally married and presenting a united front in public, the Hollywood couple—who wed in 1997—shocked fans in 2023 when Jada disclosed that they had actually been separated since 2016. However, following their decision to share a home once again, sources close to the couple report that they are now happier than ever. According to an insider who spoke with PEOPLE magazine, the 54-year-old actress moved back in with Will Smith roughly two years ago, and the two remain incredibly committed to each other.

The pair are dedicated to making their relationship work on their own terms, having supported one another through every stage of their lives. Demonstrating this solidarity, the couple recently put on a unified display during Paris Fashion Week, attending Christian Louboutin’s Menswear Spring/Summer show alongside their daughter Willow, Will Smith’s son Trey, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. This family gathering further fueled speculation that their bond is stronger than ever.

They were also reportedly together for the Fourth of July festivities in Philadelphia, where the 57-year-old rapper-actor performed with The Roots at 2:00 AM after inclement weather delayed his scheduled show. According to insiders, Jada was by his side the entire time, with sources noting that her presence was exactly where it has always been.

As the couple’s connection grows stronger by the day, fans continue to be captivated by their unique dynamic. During a 2023 interview, the Red Table Talk star acknowledged that while no formal documents were ever filed, their initial split felt like “a divorce.” She clarified that they kept the separation a secret because neither of them knew how to characterize their partnership or explain it to the public at the time. She additionally admitted that they had grown exhausted from trying to force their marriage into a perfect model that neither of them could fulfill.