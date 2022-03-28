Oscars 2022: Will Smith punches Chris Rock on stage

One of the most prestigious awards ceremonies of Hollywood, the Oscars returned last night to typical glitz and glam, and witnessed a rather unpleasant exchange in an otherwise happening night, between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The ‘Best Actor’ nominee(at that time) for ‘King Richard’, Will Smith and Oscar presenter, comedian Chris Rock had an unexpected moment on the Oscars stage, as the former stomped the stage during the announcement of ‘Documentary feature’ by the latter.

Chris who appeared to hand out the award for ‘Documentary Feature’ at Sunday ceremony, made an unconscious (and distasteful) joke on Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, for being in ‘G.I. Jane’ referring to her shaved head.

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” said Chris.

This remark from the comedian didn’t go too well with Smith, who barged towards the stage and smacked the former in his face. The comment that appeared to be a joke initially, had a concealed hint towards Jada, who shaved her head entirely last year, after making an Instagram announcement of struggling with alopecia.

Combination photo shows Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood https://t.co/8qf5HQw8ie

📷 @brian_photog pic.twitter.com/FVQjJmN23T — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) March 28, 2022

“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said as the audience laughed thinking the action was a staged skit.

After taking his seat back, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Smith who later received the coveted honor for his performance as Richard Williams in ‘King Richard’, said in his acceptance speech, “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” hinting towards the move, while he also apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his actions later.

He also revealed that Denzel Washington, who spoke to him privately during a break, said “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Addressing the Chris-Will moment, Sean Combs, who was next to present on stage, said, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

Moreover, it has been stated that Rock does ‘not intend’ to file a report against Smith for the abuse, as confirmed by Los Angeles Police Department.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” read the statement.

Comments