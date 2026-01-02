Will Smith sued for sexual harassment by America’s Got Talent star

Will Smith and his company are in legal trouble!

The Bad Boys actor as well as Treyball Studios Management, Inc. have been sued by Professional violinist Brian King Joseph at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, December 30.

The Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment and wrongful termination during the actor and musician’s Based on a True Story: 2025 tour.

However, Smith has denied all allegations through his legal team.

According to his court documents, Joseph -a top-three finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2018-was hired for Smith’s concerts in 2024 after playing for him at his home.

The violinist claimed that an incident during a March 2025 tour stop in Las Vegas led to his dismissal and caused lasting emotional and professional harm.

In the lawsuit, Joseph said that upon returning to his hotel room late at night, he discovered it had been unlawfully entered. He alleges that a handwritten note was left behind, along with several personal items that did not belong to him.

“’Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30 juts us,’ with a heart and the sign-off: ‘Stone F,’” the note reads.

Joseph further added that the discovery left him fearful that someone might return to his room to engage in sexual activity without his consent so he reported the incident to hotel security, a non-emergency police line and Smith’s management team.

He alleges that rather than receiving support, he was later shamed by tour management and ultimately removed from the tour and replaced, leading to “severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm, and other damages” as well as “PTSD and other mental illness.”

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, denied the claims in a statement to PEOPLE. “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” he said.

Will Smith’s Based on a True Story tour ran from June to September 2025 following the March release of his titular album.