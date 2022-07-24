‘Will someone stop this madness?’, Tarin worried about privatization

Former Finance Minister Shoukat Tarin has said that the federal cabinet has signed an ordinance for the privatization of state assets, ARY News reported.

https://t.co/3ECDPWexfl *PDM cabinet approves ordinance to bypass all procedures & abolish regulatory checks for selling state’s assets to foreign countries. Cabinet committee decisions on sale of assets can neither be challenged in courts nor probed by investigation agencies* — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) July 24, 2022

Shoukat Tarin wrote, ‘PDM cabinet approves ordinance to bypass all procedures & abolish regulatory checks for selling state’s assets to foreign countries. Cabinet committee decisions on the sale of assets can neither be challenged in courts nor probed by investigation agencies.’

On July 20, Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that political instability is causing economic turmoil in the country.

“Despite Miftah Ismail’s claims the market not showing trust in him,” Shaukat Tarin said. “Devaluation of rupee will result in the price hike,” he added. The market is jittery and required restoration of confidence so as the situation returns to normal, he said. “The people have to pay the debt they have taken,” the former finance minister had said.

“Political instability resulting in economic turmoil, stocks are falling, while the dollar is gaining more strength,” Tarin said.

