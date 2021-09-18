Will take all legal, political means for transparent elections: Shehbaz Sharif

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the next election will belong to the people and the PML-N will win big across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party workers’ convention here, Shehbaz claimed that the PTI has reached to its political demise in the recent cantonment elections.

“The next general election will belong to people and no trick will succeed in it,” the opposition party’s leader said. “We will take all political and legal means for a transparent election,” he said.

“If Nawaz Sharif had rule the country, it would have soar like rocket to the heights,” he said.

“We would have fight firmly to get rid of the Covid-19, if it had hit the country in our government. We won’t have wait for donations,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

“The country needs transparent elections, whether it is the judiciary, legislature, the election commission or any other state institution,” PML-N leader said.

“We are a nuclear power, still carrying begging bowl in hands,” the opposition leader said.