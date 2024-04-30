Will topple govt whenever PTI founder instructs: CM Gandapur  

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will topple the PML-N led federal government whenever party founder Imran Khan instructs to do so, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, CM Gandapur said that PTI founder Imran Khan had always expressed willingness to talk to everyone for the sake of Pakistan. “Imran Khan has no personal agenda and would only holds talks for betterment of Pakistan,” he added.

He also mentioned that PTI had never previously mentioned any conditions for talks, and that he had only recently been told that he, along with two others, had been given the responsibility of negotiating on behalf of the party.

The chief minister also mentioned that Pakistan is a country that is not truly independent, and that the system is such that many decisions are influenced by foreign powers.

Gandapur emphasised that he will only participate in talks if they are meaningful and productive, and that he will not compromise on the interests of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also expressed his hope that the talks will be successful and that the country will be able to move forward in a positive direction.

Responding to a question, CM Gandapur demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incidents, saying that he is willing to approach the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice through the cabinet to make this demand.

The Chief Minister expressed his desire to pass a resolution in the assembly to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents, which he believes will carry weight. He also accused the Election Commission of violating the constitution and not allocating specific seats to his party.

Gandapur alleged that the Election Commission has repeatedly violated the constitution and has even told the federal government to legislate later, while his party will meet with the Election Commission regarding the special seats.

He further that there is no rule of law or merit in the cases against him, and that the judiciary’s independence is being compromised.