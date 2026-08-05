How Prince William and Kate are redefining royal parenting?

As the Prince William and Princess of Wales brought their little ones for a rare, full family outing to cheer them on at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this week, the fans couldn’t get enough. They joined their parents in the stand, each giving new meaning to cheering on their family, cracking expressions, and participating in the event just as young fans would do.

However, this happy scene isn’t just for us – in fact, Prince William and Catherine have an expertly charted plan for bringing their future monarchs up as “normal-as-is-possible-considers-you-the-second-in-line-for-the-throne Royals” .

From relatably child like to a glimpse of future kings – Prince George and Princess Charlotte have shown off how their mom and dad introduce them to royal duty; whilst Prince Louis is living for the show-the youngest is giving fans the animated fun we can’t get enough of, despite being a public-going 8 year old!

He cheered , took snacks from Prince William and put his hand in a bucket of ice as he cheered on at the Games. However his and his sibling’s engagement shows how strategically this Royal pair’s future king and queen, and princess were guided into “work” while also giving them joy from being together, giving us a blend of: “normal behaviour” during a royal trip – the youngsters can also snack at an international sporting event, just like anyone else.

But when needed, they can also display decorum, with both George and Charlotte showing themselves in fine form when meeting event staff as well, and of course, joining the crowd for cheering and applauding.

A balanced approach for children whose days are clearly carefully measured so as not to prove too much, as they each step through a more gradual form of royal “baby steps”.

For the last 2 generations of the British Monarchy to present this idea of showing their kids to public eye in careful and thoughtful steps would include the approach to both Prince George, as he is second in line, and Prince Charlotte and Princess Louis’s upcoming life as working royals as well as a continuation of the model George has received in growing up.

Since the day William’s dad introduced their family on a small, private plane at Buckingham Palace after Kate’s appearance at her first major engagement as a Royal on the balcony, for me it all signalled the beginning of change of how the British Royal Family is portrayed.

Harry & Meghan have taken away this model of public service and left us in California with two much loved little Royals – out of sight of everything – and we as fans of the Monarchy have no knowledge or care where they are and frankly what their duties should be – this way of managing Royal kids in Britain feels like this could work out perfectly in my view as.