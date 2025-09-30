William and Kate’s new home sparks anger over security clampdown

Residents have voiced outrage over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s planned move into their new Windsor residence, after strict security measures around the property restricted public access to parts of Windsor Great Park.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are relocating to Forest Lodge, which has been designated as their permanent home. To secure the area, officials have imposed a 150-acre exclusion zone stretching 2.3 miles around the property.

The security package also includes CCTV cameras, high barriers, and strategic landscaping, covering eight homes in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

As part of the changes, the nearby Cranbourne Gate car park has been closed, limiting local access to Windsor Great Park. Residents, who previously paid £110 a year for entry, have been told their access will permanently end.

A formal order stated: “Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease.” Warning signs are also being installed, with trespassers facing possible detention under Home Office regulations.

Local residents have reacted angrily, accusing authorities of shutting them out of land they have used for decades.

One long-time visitor told The Sun: “Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years, so to be told we can’t anymore is a kick in the teeth. We pay annually towards the upkeep of the park, but we are no longer going to be allowed to use part of it. They only gave us a few days’ notice.”

The resident added that she would now have to drive elsewhere to walk her dog, calling the decision unfair and disruptive to local life.

The restrictions have fuelled growing tension between local communities and Kate Middleton and Prince William over the balance between public access and royal security.

