William, Catherine, After Windsor Gala in new released photos

A new picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released a day after Wednesday’s glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle.

The recent photo, released a day after the event on social media on Thursday evening, showed the couple all in their glory. The Palace would usually post the much-anticipated snap ahead of the glamorous event, but this was not the case this year.

Princess Catherine dazzled in a breathtaking emerald green dress by Andrew GN and Queen Mary’s eye-catching Lover’s Knot Tiara. Her outfit was steeped in classic royal symbolism. Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper white tie and the Windsor tail coat, with medals, chest and neck orders and decorations.

Lagos-born Ms Ebenezer, who moved to London as a child, said in a statement released by Kensington Palace: “It was a true honour to collaborate on this piece.

“Blending our shared creativity with elements of classic portraiture and nature, the team worked seamlessly to capture this moment ahead of the Nigerian state banquet, something I’m deeply humbled to have seen come together so beautifully.”

Ms Ebenezer took the Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday portraits last year, but this is the first time she has worked with William and Catherine.

This is the first State Visit of 2026 for the Royal Family and comes after a challenging beginning to the year following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest for suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The visit went ahead despite the suicide bombings in north-eastern Nigeria’s Borno state on Monday, which killed 23 people and injured more than 100, with the president condemning the attacks and insisting “Nigeria will not succumb to fear”. Eid-al-Fitr the Islamic holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan, begins on Thursday evening, when the president and his wife will depart the UK.

It is the first state visit to the UK by a Nigerian leader in 37 years, since Queen Elizabeth II welcomed military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida in 1989.

On Wednesday morning, William and Catherine personally greeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu before they travelled to meet the King and Queen in Windsor. The visit celebrated the relationship between the UK and Africa’s most populous nation, with a focus on strengthening economic and cultural ties.

The Presidential couple were received by Their Majesties before joining a grand carriage procession to Windsor Castle. A ceremonial welcome then unfolded with full pomp and pageantry, including a military display and inspection of the Guard of Honour.

Inside the castle, proceedings continued with a specially curated exhibition showcasing items from the Royal Collection connected to Nigeria. The King then met privately with President Tinubu, underscoring the importance of the discussions.

Elsewhere on the day, a particularly poignant moment saw the President and First Lady pay their respects at St George’s Chapel, where a wreath is being laid on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.