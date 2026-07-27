William, Catherine's 'gentleman's agreement' puts children first

Protecting their family’s privacy while meeting the demands of public life is surely one of the toughest juggling acts for today’s royals. It’s been clear from the outset that since their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were born, Prince William and Kate have made their protection from relentless public and media attention their top priority.

The couple has managed this balancing act by virtue of a long-standing “gentleman’s agreement” with the British press, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (as they now are) have managed to adapt and refine since then.

Fact-check: So The Press Agreement The Royals Have With The Press That Lets Them Cover Important royal milestones is an informal, unwritten agreement negotiated together by representatives from Kensington Palace and British editors. The “agreement” (along with guidelines from the Independent Press Standards Organisation) is not a statute enforced by the government but is one based on an agreement between parties mutually benefiting from the arrangement.

Limited Daily intrusion: Editors agreed not to chase after the children or to print photographs taken by photographers who follow the young princes and princess in day to day routine.

Regular updates: In exchange, Kensington Palace releases official photos and videos of the kids throughout the year during milestones such as birthdays and Christmas, and at the beginning of the school year.

Selfie camera for the queen: As an additional method of control the official portraits are frequently taken in private by Kate.

Prince William wanted to limit access because: The Prince of Wales learned the difficulties of living life as the centre of the global spotlight during his childhood due to his mother, Princess Diana. After her tragic death in a high-speed car crash involving photographers tailing her, he made a decision he would ensure his personal family wouldn’t fall into a similarly intrusive cycle.

William has therefore raised George, Charlotte and Louis with clear boundaries in place on media engagement to enable a mostly typical childhood, lived between Windsor and the country home in Norfolk.

This plan is working well because: The plan is well and truly working for the younger Windsors: Key public engagements such as trooping the colour, christmas at sandringham and other ceremonies have always given camera crews the opportunity to capture the Royal children’s progression – however, outside of these exclusive events, the royals can effectively blend back into ordinary life and participate in everyday routines uninhibited.

When unauthorized photographic evidence of the family emerges, a gentle warning typically emanates from legal proceedings or through regulator the press to ensure the tabloid intrusive measures are managed.

This agreement in fact works rather perfectly to create a modern and more manageable level of access to, and visibility of, the royal children, balancing private and public life.