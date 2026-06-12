William & Kate Fund Mental Health Pilot for Norfolk Farmers

The Prince and Princess of Wales are co-funding a new mental health initiative with local charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind to support rural and farming communities around the royal Sandringham Estate.

What the Pilot Program Includes

Announced in December 2024, the two-year pilot officially launches in 2025 and aims to reach the 1,500-strong community in Northwest Norfolk — nearly half of whom live on the Sandringham Estate. The program will:

Create two part-time roles: A Rural Mental Health Coordinator and a Counsellor.

Offer free face-to-face counselling for anxiety and depression through Talking Therapies.

Run targeted support groups: Parent and toddler groups, menopause groups, and men’s groups.

Provide mental health training to local employers to help prevent crisis points.

Why It Matters

Kensington Palace highlighted that rural isolation and poor mental health remain widespread across the UK. Sonja Chilvers, interim CEO of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said the charity is “all too aware of the specific mental health challenges faced by people in rural settings, particularly those in the farming community.”

If successful, the project could become a blueprint for sustainable rural mental health funding and be rolled out to other rural estates across the UK.

Prince William’s Ongoing Mental Health Advocacy

The Sandringham pilot follows Prince William’s May 2024 pledge to provide mental health support for tenant farmers on the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

He has long championed mental health awareness through campaigns like Heads Together and Heads Up, and has spoken openly about vulnerability and suicide prevention.

In an interview shared by Kensington Palace, William said: “I find that some of the places I go to, the people I meet are having a really tricky time. That helps me put my own life into perspective. But also, I carry with me their burden sometimes… I feel other people’s pain and that overwhelms me sometimes, and I have to deal with that.”