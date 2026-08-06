William, Kate revive old tactic to protect George at Eton

As he inch closer to hitting the 13th birthday benchmark, there will be major changes for Prince George, who is officially due to attend boarding school at Eton College this September under the helm of the Prince & Princess of Wales. Prince George, who’ll live far from his parents for years, previously spent much of his time between schools and home, with each place having specific set ups.

Now as he ready to attend the same boarding school as his father, 41, and uncle, Prince Harry, the parents, William & Kate are expected to fall back on a long-running tradition in hopes of keeping the eldest of his little siblings from getting hit up and captured by photo paparazzi.

According to Vanity Fair, the royals are said to have “gentlemen’s agreement” planned to bring coverage down as George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis move further into the teenage years. William & Kate want their little ones covered minimally as they get more into teens.

The tradition, which dates back many years, involves private arrangements being made by the Royals and the British media, such a media free time during his younger sons, William & Harry’s, schooling, as well as William & Kate’s University days at St. Andrews.

During that period, William and his university sweetheart of now his wife were allowed privacy which allowed them to have as normal University life as possible before they were publicly declared as a dating couple in 2004.