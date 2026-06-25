William, Kate rule out Sussex reunion as Harry returns to UK with family

Despite Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, Prince William and Kate Middleton have no plans to meet the Sussexes, royal experts and palace sources report.

The Wales Position: ‘Door Is Bolted Shut’

Royal expert Dan Wakeford told Fox News Digital that while there’s been a “slight thaw” with King Charles, a William-Kate reunion is “incredibly unlikely”.

“The king is the door that might open, but the Wales household is completely bolted shut right now,” Wakeford said. “[William’s] stance has not changed, and they would not arrange to see Harry and Meghan outside an official public engagement”.

The Mirror cited a source saying the Prince and Princess of Wales “have no intention” of seeing Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, during their July trip.

Conflicting Reports: Is William Open to a Private Talk?

Other reports suggest a softer stance. An insider told Rob Shuter that William has agreed to a “private” one-on-one with Harry.

“William knows this visit is bigger than old arguments,” the source said. “His father wants to see Archie and Lilibet, and William understands why that matters”.

The insider added: “This isn’t about settling scores, it’s about taking a small step forward. William is prepared to see Harry. Everything else remains a work in progress”.

However, no meeting with Kate or Meghan is planned. “Nobody is putting pressure on Catherine or Meghan. If they see each other, great. If they don’t, that’s okay too”.

King Charles: The Only Open Door

Harry is reportedly pushing for King Charles to spend time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, during the visit. The King has offered the family accommodation on a royal estate and may help fund security.

Charles last saw his grandchildren in June 2022 at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. He and Harry met privately for 55 minutes in September 2025.

Cousins Reunion Off the Table

Royal watchers hoped Archie and Lilibet might meet Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but sources say no decisions have been taken.

“Everyone agrees it would be wonderful if the children could spend time together. But right now the focus is simply making the visit happen”.

Why Tensions Remain

The rift dates to Harry and Meghan’s 2020 royal exit, followed by the Oprah interview, Spare, and Netflix series. Harry lost tax-funded police protection and has fought the decision in court.

Reports that the Sussexes may bring a film crew to document the UK trip have caused fresh unease. “The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them… has come as a very unwelcome surprise”.