William Saliba signs new long-term Arsenal deal

French center-back William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, which would keep him at the club till 2030.

The 24-year-old was one of the key figures locked by Spanish giants Real Madrid. He had been in the final two years of his previous contract, but he’s now extended for the remainder of the decade.

Saliba and Gabriel’s defensive partnership has been key to Arsenal’s progress under Arteta, as they look to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

He was signed by the Gunners in 2019, however, he had to wait till 2022 for his debut in Premier League.

He played all 38 games in the 2024 season where Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City.

Giving his thoughts on his new deal Saliba said: “I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I’m still here to extend my contract. I’m so happy.

🚨 Official: William Saliba signs new deal at Arsenal until June 2030. “I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019 and now I’m still here to extend my contract”. “I feel at home. It’s the best place to be. I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt”. pic.twitter.com/RmN5LgU3ae — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2025

“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it’s the best place to be.

“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.”

Meanwhile, coach Arteta added: “William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”