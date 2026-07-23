William Shatner, Melanie break silence on stage 4 cancer diagnoses

William Shatner and his daughter Melanie Shatner Gretsch revealed their cancer diagnosis. Both survived stage at the same time.

Melanie was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2022 after finding a lump in her breast. A year later, Shatner was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain. Melanie underwent chemotherapy, targeted therapy, a double mastectomy and 30 rounds of radiation over the next 18 months.

The father and daughter, who are now cancer-free, have shared their story in a new interview, during which Melanie recalled being worried about her father’s health during her own treatment.

In the interview with PEOPLE, “I didn’t have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time”. William said doctors later found a tumor on his cheek. After surgery to remove it, he spent two years receiving immunotherapy to treat the cancer in his lungs and brain. He noted,”We got the perfect doctors for both of us”.

Melanie said her father continued working throughout his treatment. When he was home, she and her husband made sure he was never alone. She also revealed that William offered to pay for all of her medical bills so she would not have to worry about the cost of treatment.

The father-daughter duo are now about to launch a new podcast channel known as No Time but Now, where they will speak with health experts and fellow cancer survivors.

Earlier this month, William admitted he has become more aware of his own mortality. “My motivation is not to die,” he recently said, adding that he wants to stay healthy and spend more time with his family and dogs.