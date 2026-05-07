Williamson named in New Zealand squad for Ireland, England Tests

Kane Williamson will continue his pursuit of 10,000 Test runs after being named Thursday in New Zealand’s squad to play Ireland and England in May and June.

The squad features a shock omission from the England leg of the tour, Will Young left out in favour of Henry Nicholls.

The 19-man squad will play a one-off Test against Ireland starting May 27 in Belfast before a three-Test series against England starting June 4.

Williamson has 9,461 runs at an average of 54.7 in 108 Test matches, and said in December he was considering retirement.

“As you get to the latter stages (of your career) those thoughts certainly enter your mind,” said Williamson, who added his future commitment to the Black Caps would be “series by series”.

As it turns out the 35-year-old has committed to New Zealand’s next four Tests, while New Zealand will also play India at home and Australia away later in the year.

Young’s omission for the England Tests comes as a shock given he’d been the long-standing preferred back-up to New Zealand’s batting group.

With limited opportunities, Young had four 50-plus scores in his last nine Test innings, including 74 opening the batting against a fiery spell from fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani on a lively pitch against Zimbabwe.

Nicholls, who had earned a recall after 18 months in the international wilderness, came in the next day on a then-placid pitch and scored 150 not out, but having barely faced Zimbabwe’s best bowler.

Young is part of the squad for the Ireland Test but will head home at its conclusion.

Black Caps coach Rob Walter named two potential debutants in seamer Kristian Clarke and spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft.

“To be able to test ourselves against some of the very best Test teams in the world is an exciting challenge and with the added carrot of the fourth edition of the World Test Championship,” Walter said.

“I know it’s something the players and staff alike have been looking forward to for some time and we’re determined to meet the opportunity head on.”

New Zealand are bolstered by the return of Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke, while Jacob Duffy will sit out the tour as he awaits the birth of his child.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell said he will no longer play Test cricket, instead focusing on limited-overs formats.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Kristian Clarke (IRE only), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae (IRE only), Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (IRE only).