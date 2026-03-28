Wilson Bethel hints at Bullseye special after Punisher project

Marvel’s next major spin-off ambition may have just been sparked by Wilson Bethel. The actor has expressed interest in a standalone Bullseye special, reprising his lethal assassin persona following the anticipated release of The Punisher: One Last Kill in May 2026. Here is why fans are already clamoring for it.

In a recent interview, Wilson Bethel made his stance clear. “From your lips to God’s ears, man,” was the actor’s sincere response when asked about a Bullseye special presentation. His enthusiasm suggests that Marvel Studios has crafted a character so captivating that even the performer is eager for more screen time. With the MCU increasingly leaning into character-focused specials—exemplified by Jon Bernthal’s upcoming Punisher project—the timing couldn’t be better.

Unlike typical MCU villains, Benjamin Poindexter (Bullseye) is unique. His enhanced precision makes any object, from knives to coins, a deadly projectile. In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Bethel referred to him as “a man on a righteous mission,” implying a complex internal code. Furthermore, his physiology has been rendered nearly unbreakable thanks to the Cognium (or Carbonadium) steel reinforcement used to repair his spine following his paralysis.

The character’s appeal lies in his psychological complexity. Unlike many assassins, Poindexter acts with a warped sense of conviction. A standalone special offers immense storytelling potential to explore his relationship with power, control, and repentance—delving into his transition from a disgraced FBI agent to the Kingpin’s preferred enforcer in a way a main series cannot.

A dedicated special would provide the concentrated character development fans crave without diluting the primary series’ plot. Wilson Bethel’s performance has consistently won accolades for adding layers to a potentially one-dimensional role.

The success of previous formats confirms that the Special Presentation is a premium medium for growth. In a tight 60-minute window, a Bullseye special could perfectly balance high-octane action with moral ambiguity.

It is evident that Marvel Studios is utilizing the special presentation approach to expand the MCU. Arriving on May 12, 2026, The Punisher: One Last Kill is positioned as Phase Six’s answer to deeper character exploration. By airing the same day as the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale, Marvel is creating a synergistic storytelling moment. A Bullseye special would capitalize on the audience’s proven appetite for villain-centric narratives.

Ultimately, viewers want to understand anti-heroes like Bethel’s Bullseye and Bernthal’s Punisher, not just see them defeated. These specials feel less like corporate expansion and more like premium content driven by narrative weight.