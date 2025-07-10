Wimbledon: How to watch women’s singles semifinal between Sabalenka vs Anisimova

Day 11 of the Wimbledon 2025 Championships promises thrilling action as four top contenders vie for a place in their first-ever final at the All England Club.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face rising American Amanda Anisimova (World No. 12), while Polish star Iga Swiatek takes on the ever-consistent Belinda Bencic in two electrifying semifinal matchups.

Women’s Singles Semifinal Schedule – Day 11

Match 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova

Centre Court

Start Time: 1:30 PM local time

Followed by:

Match 2: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek

All four semifinalists are aiming to secure their first spot in a Wimbledon final, adding to the day’s significance.

With Sabalenka’s raw power, Swiatek’s clay-to-grass adaptation, Anisimova’s aggressive baseline play, and Bencic’s finesse—all eyes are on who will rise to the occasion.

Where to Watch – Wimbledon 2025 (Day 11)

United States: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada: TSN, RDS

United Kingdom: BBC, TNT Sports, Discovery+

India: Star Sports, JioCinema/Hotstar

Click here for the list of more broadcasters

Timings of matches in different countries

Stay tuned for one of the most anticipated days in this year’s Championships as a new champion prepares to be crowned.