Wimbledon: How to watch women’s singles semifinal between Sabalenka vs Anisimova

Day 11 of the Wimbledon 2025 Championships promises thrilling action as four top contenders vie for a place in their first-ever final at the All England Club.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face rising American Amanda Anisimova (World No. 12), while Polish star Iga Swiatek takes on the ever-consistent Belinda Bencic in two electrifying semifinal matchups.
Women’s Singles Semifinal Schedule – Day 11
Match 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova
Centre Court
Start Time: 1:30 PM local time
Followed by:
Match 2: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek
All four semifinalists are aiming to secure their first spot in a Wimbledon final, adding to the day’s significance.
With Sabalenka’s raw power, Swiatek’s clay-to-grass adaptation, Anisimova’s aggressive baseline play, and Bencic’s finesse—all eyes are on who will rise to the occasion.
Where to Watch – Wimbledon 2025 (Day 11)
United States: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+
Canada: TSN, RDS
United Kingdom: BBC, TNT Sports, Discovery+
India: Star Sports, JioCinema/Hotstar
Timings of matches in different countries
Stay tuned for one of the most anticipated days in this year’s Championships as a new champion prepares to be crowned.