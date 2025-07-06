Munar sparks controversy after clash with ball boy at Wimbledon

Spanish tennis player Jaume Munar has faced criticism after an unusual incident involving a ball boy during his loss to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon.

Munar, who was aiming to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, was beaten in four sets by the experienced Croatian. The match turned tense in the fourth set, when Munar was already a set and a break down.

During one rally, Munar chased a lob into the corner and accidentally bumped into a ball boy.

After losing the point, he seemed frustrated and gestured towards the ball boy before approaching the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, to complain.

Munar questioned whether the ball boy should have moved out of the way. He told the umpire: “I hit him with the racket and he stays there?” Lahyani calmly responded that if the ball boy was in his correct position, no action could be taken.

Still unhappy, Munar continued questioning the rules at the next changeover. He asked why the ball boy couldn’t take a step to the side and insisted that the situation made no sense.

However, the umpire stood by the decision, explaining that a let could only be called if the ball boy had moved and directly affected the point.

Commentators were initially unsure what Munar was upset about and suggested he might be trying to distract Cilic. But after watching a replay and hearing Munar’s complaints, they understood the situation, though they did not agree with his reaction.

One pundit said: “Where is the ball boy supposed to stand?” Another added: “I’m not sure it even affected his shot.”

Ball boys and girls at Wimbledon are usually around 15 years old and go through months of training before the tournament. They are told to stay in fixed positions during points.

Many fans also criticised Munar online. One social media user wrote: “He’s picking on a ball boy, saying the kid interfered with his shot despite being nowhere near it.” Another said: “What is it with these prima donnas in tennis lately?”

Despite the drama, Marin Cilic stayed focused and went on to win the match, booking his place in the fourth round.