Wimbledon welcomes its oldest Royal: The 90-year-old Duke of Kent

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent delighted royal followers by making a surprising appearance at Wimbledon 2026 making him one of the oldest living royal to ever step foot into The Championships.

The Surprise 90-Year-Old Makes His Appearance in the Royal Box

In a shocking appearance this afternoon, Prince Edward, 90 – the son of the late King George V and first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II – was pictured in The Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

This was an extremely rare sighting of the oldest living British royal, who was also the second oldest living royal after the Duke of Edinburgh was 99 when he passed in April.

Historic Royal Visit!

He previously made the headlines after the 90-year-old was seen filming the RAF fly past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace at this year’s Trooping the Colour – a unprecedented event.

His wife of 70 years Katharine, was the oldest living member of the royal family when she died in November at the age of 92, before her son had fully retired as Special Representative for Commonwealth Education. They retired as Senior Royals back in 2002. She spent 13 years teaching music to primary school children.

Royal Ritual!

Wimbledon remains an incredibly important occasion on the royal social calender as Kate will be presenting the trophies this year as the patron of The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Several other Royals are expected to attend throughout the tournament too.