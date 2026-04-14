Win Rs25 Lac by participating in this govt-sponsored competition

ISLAMABAD: A unique “Vibe Coding” competition has officially launched for the youth of Pakistan, offering participants a chance to win a staggering prize of Rs 25 lac, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in partnership with Google for Developers, organized the contest to challenge local coders and prepare them for the international IT market.

Learn AI 2026: Modern Tools for Global Competition

Under the “Learn AI 2026” initiative, students and professionals will gain access to cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and techniques.

Ministry officials stated that this partnership with a tech giant like Google will be a catalyst for transforming Pakistan’s digital landscape.

Key Details of the Competition:

Registration:

Interested developers can register via the official Learn AI 2026 portal.

Timeline:

The first phase began on April 11 and will run until May 3. Participants will use the “Google AI Studio” to develop innovative apps and games.

Locations:

Shortlisted developers will present their creative projects in three major cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Benefits:

The program is free of cost. Participants will receive cloud credits, professional mentorship, and access to international developer communities.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasized that the initiative aims to transform Pakistan into an “AI-powered economy.”

She stressed that by equipping the youth with modern digital expertise, the government can significantly accelerate the country’s development pace.

This competition provides a rare opportunity for Pakistani youth to learn directly from Google experts while showcasing their skills on a global stage.