80 kilometers northwest from Karachi there are vast swathes of uninhabitable lands along Sindh coastal belt of Thatta, where on good days wind gushes at above 9 meter a second speed. It’s a gush that can help generate wind energy to a point double the present capacity of our national grid.

But there are certain impediments. Good days don’t always last and while they last they suffer curtailment by the regulator that prefers fossil fuel run grid over renewable green energy.

