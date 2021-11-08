Windows 11 bug charges laptop battery to over 100%

Last week, there were a slew of Windows 11 bugs reported, but an unusual one was found that may be pushing laptop batteries beyond their 100 percent charging capacity.

The weird bug was initially spotted by a Redditor named Zondax, who shared a screenshot on the r/Windows11 subreddit, showcasing a laptop with a 103% battery level.

Generally, users report bugs that cause the battery percentage to stop at a certain level or bugs that cause the battery level to drop drastically. This is a bug that, on the other hand, takes the battery level to an unusual point and might damage the battery of the device.

So, if you are running Windows 11 on your device and face similar battery-related issues, you might want to keep an eye on battery health of your Windows 11 laptop. You can also check out our in-depth guide on how to change the power mode settings in Windows 11 to customize the power usage of your device.

