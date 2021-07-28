Here’s how you avoid malware, adware while installing Windows 11

While Windows 11 operating system has yet to officially release, and people looking to get their hands on the new to brag, a lot of people have downloaded fake Windows installers that download adware, malware and possibly other malicious programs to your computers.

Hackers have cashed the traction from Windows 11 hype and have started to hand out installers by making these malicious ‘.exe’ files look legit to the unsuspecting eye.

One such fake installer, named “86307_windows 11 build 21996.1 x64 + activator.exe” is a 1.75GB file that claims to be a Windows installation tool.

The program doesn’t get you Windows 11, rest assured, but will surely download and run another executable file that comes with a license agreement.

Should the unsuspecting user agree to the terms in this license, the executable file proceeds to download malicious software onto the PC.

How then to get Windows 11?

Any tool that is in an executable format (an .exe file) claiming to install new OS update is likely to be malicious so beware of such files.

Only from the Windows Settings app on your PC the early access Windows 11 update is available, once you sign up for the Insider Program.

Beware that the OS update is still in the beta phase and installing it on your primary machine may not be ideal right now.

Have a go at it on your secondary computer instead, where you can install the new OS and then use it via a virtual machine if your system supports it.