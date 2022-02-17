Windows 11: Microsoft brings several updates for users

Tech giant Microsoft In the latest update has announced several new updated features for Windows 11 users.

The major upgrades include Taskbar improvements, Amazon Appstore Preview featuring select Android applications and games in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

Chief Product Officer Windows + Devices, Panos Panay said:

As the PC continues to play a more meaningful role in our lives, we will continue to evolve Windows 11 as a connection point between people, ideas, and creations … Today, we’re excited to announce new experiences for Windows 11 are starting to become available, including an Amazon Appstore preview available in the US, Taskbar improvements and two redesigned apps: Media Player and Notepad. We cannot wait to see what you do with them.

The public preview of Android apps on Windows 11 will allow users to install apps from Amazon’s Appstore. More than 1000 applications and games are being added to the Microsoft Store via the Appstore.

Read more: Know how to use and sideload Android apps in Windows 11

Currently, only users in the US can access the Amazon Appstore Preview through Microsoft Store and applications such as Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, Khan Academy Kids, and many more are already available.

According to Microsoft, other notable improvements include the mute/unmute option, sharing any window from the Taskbar, live weather on the Taskbar, clock on a second monitor when you are using two screens, and two redesigned apps: Media Player and the Notepad.