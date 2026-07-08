Windows 11 taskbar can finally be moved in new update

After years of user requests, Microsoft has finally enabled the option to move the Windows 11 taskbar from the bottom of the screen. This feature was available in previous versions of the operating system, and the decision to restrict the taskbar to a single location in Windows 11 drew widespread criticism.

The change is currently being rolled out to users who are participating in early testing of Windows 11. It is included in the newly released Windows 11 Insider Experimental (26H1) Preview Build 28120.2387, which adds the option to reposition the taskbar.

In the release notes for this build, Microsoft mentions the long-awaited feature in a straightforward manner, simply stating:

“You can now change the position of the taskbar on your screen. In Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Behaviors, you can select the side of the screen you want your taskbar on: bottom, top, left, or right. In these other positions, tooltips, flyouts, and animations will still come from the taskbar, and most customization settings like small taskbar and never combine taskbar icons will work with all locations.”

Keep in mind that support for touch gestures, the Search box, and Ask Copilot in different locations is underway. However, features such as the auto-hidden taskbar and the touch-optimized taskbar are not yet available.

Alongside other taskbar-related changes, this build also includes a smaller taskbar option: