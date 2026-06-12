Windows 11 update introduces hidden Low Latency Profile for faster performance

Microsoft has been actively working on improvements for Windows 11 over the past few weeks. Notably, the company has reversed course on integrating AI Copilot and confirmed that long-requested features are coming, including the ability to change the taskbar position, more streamlined Windows Update processes, a simplified Start Menu, and an updated Control Panel.

A particularly interesting update operates quietly in the background and was included in the latest Tuesday patch of Windows 11 (via Neowin). In the Settings app, this update appears as KB5094126 OS Builds 26200.8655 and 26100.8655.

The Low Latency Profile is a performance mode designed to make Windows more responsive by temporarily boosting the processor’s speed during specific actions, such as launching apps, opening the Start menu, and changing quick settings. It then reverts to normal speed afterward.

Details are limited; the release notes mainly state that it “accelerates app launch and core shell experiences such as Start menu, Search, and Action Center.” Currently, it seems to work only with these elements. Note that Low Latency Mode may not be enabled by default; check by monitoring CPU speed in Task Manager or a third-party app for brief spikes, which indicate it’s active. Compatibility appears to be limited to certain PC models.

The update also improves download and installation speeds from the Windows Store, which has traditionally been slow. Additionally, Windows Search results now appear faster, often after just typing two characters.

Other features include support for multi-app camera use, so you can join a Meet call while taking selfies, and Shared Audio, which enables Windows to connect to two Bluetooth LE headphones or earbuds simultaneously.

There are also new NPU (Neural Processing Unit) monitoring tools in Task Manager for PCs with dedicated AI chips.

Finally, Microsoft reports fixing 206 security vulnerabilities in Windows 11, ranging from critical to severe.